Help Save My Father – Kidney Transplant

Hello,

My name is Farhana, and I am reaching out with hope to ask for your help in saving my father's life.





My father is 46 years old and has been diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure. Both of his kidneys are functioning at only 4%, and he now depends on dialysis two to three times every week just to stay alive.





His condition has become even more serious because his hemoglobin dropped to 5.5 g/dL, leaving him extremely weak. Our doctors have told us that a kidney transplant is his best chance of survival, but until then he urgently needs dialysis, medications, blood transfusions, laboratory tests, and ongoing hospital care.





Our family has spent nearly everything we had trying to keep him alive. The cost of treatment is far beyond what we can afford, and we are now asking for help from kind people around the world.





Your donation will help cover:

Dialysis treatments

Hospital bills

Medications

Blood transfusions

Laboratory tests

Kidney transplant preparation

Post-transplant medical care





Every donation, no matter the amount, brings hope to my father and our family. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser. Your kindness could help save his life.





Medical documents are available and can be shared with GiveSendGo or donors upon request.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for keeping my father in your thoughts and prayers.





With heartfelt gratitude,

Farhana & Family