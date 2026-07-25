Help save my Family Members Life. ❤️





Help Save My Family Member's Life





Our family is reaching out with heavy hearts to ask for your help during one of the most difficult times of our lives.





Our beloved CESARIO CRISOSTOMO is currently fighting for life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The doctors have diagnosed a neurovascular condition, with cerebrovascular disease (stroke) under evaluation. He has suffered three strokes affecting the brainstem, which has severely impacted breathing and motor function. At this time, he requires intensive medical care, continuous monitoring, medications, and specialized treatment.





The medical expenses continue to grow each day due to ICU care, diagnostic tests, medications, and other life-saving treatments. While our family is doing everything we can, the financial burden has become overwhelming.





We are humbly asking for your support. Any donation, no matter how small, will help us cover hospital bills and ensure that Cezar receives the care he urgently needs. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, and community would mean just as much to us.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers during this difficult time. Your support gives our family hope and strength as we continue this fight together.























