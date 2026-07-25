Help Save My Dog's Life

Hello, my name is Izac

and I'm asking for help to save my beloved dog.

My dog has recently become seriously ill and urgently needs veterinary treatment. The cost of exams, medication, and possible surgery is far beyond what I can afford right now.

I never imagined I would have to ask strangers for help, but I don't want to give up on my best friend. Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward veterinary bills and treatment.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers during this difficult time.