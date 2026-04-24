Help Save My Dog From a Gunshot Wound

So Wednesday morning (5/27/2026) I woke up and found my dog laying in front of my doorstep shot in the front right leg. I couldn't get a ride to the vet until earlier today (5/29/2026) they said the best they could do is amputate it and it would cost $500 no payment plan no exceptions. This was Gregory South Dakota by the way. And I am not able to cover that cost so sudden. But I want to please ask for anybody's help because I want to raise around $1,000 to get her taken care of AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. I'm not going to take her to Gregory I want to take her to the vet in Platte, SD Central Dakota Animal Clinic to have her taken care of. Because the vet in Gregory is incompetent, they couldn't even properly re-bandage my dog. Hopefully they don't have to amputate it because IDK where or how broke her leg is because they didn't even x-ray it or anything. So please help if you can. I don't want to lose my baby girl to an infected gunshot wound.