Help Save My Dog From a Growing Tumor

I've had my dog since he was a baby, and he's my baby. Last year I was forced to have him stay elsewhere for 6 months while I found housing for us. When he came back to me after staying with someone else, he had a tumor between his eyes from “a dog attack”.





It's growing every day, and he's started having trouble breathing and can't sleep some nights because of it.





The tumor is rock solid, which means surgery is the only option. We can't know if it's cancerous without removing it. The initial diagnostic imaging, the exam and X-rays, will cost at least $2,000 to get started. Surgery itself will start at $5,000.





I'm doing my best to care for him, but I can only afford basic checkups right now. I can't apply for credit because of my history with abuse, and I'm running out of options. I'm scared of watching him get worse, get sick, or stay uncomfortable.





Your support would mean everything to my dog and to me. Thank you for standing with us.



