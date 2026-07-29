HELP SAVE MY DECEASED MOM'S CONDO

Hi community im usually a strong go getter make it happen. But right now im drowning here. My mom passed 5 years ago. But she worked so HARD and purchased a condo in 2013. Before she passed she informed me to allow her husband to stay in it until he no longer could do so or keep the place up. We'll AUGUST 2025 her husband son admitted him into a nursing home

At the time I was living in GA helping my daughter from her tragic event. So yes November I had to move back into my my condo giving up what I had going on. Now I'm really fighting to keep my mom's place from going into foreclosure. I'm hate to really asking for help but I don't won't to lose my mom's memory.

There is no small amount, I have 30 days to come up with $6000. All the great hearts, and GOD'S people please keep me afloat

Thanks to everybody stay blessed.



