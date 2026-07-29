Help save my car

I’m raising $2,000 to pay past-due payments and repossession/reinstatement fees so I can keep my car and get back on stable footing.

Hello — my name is Charlie I’m asking for help to raise $2,000 to stop the immediate repossession of my car. Due to , reduced hours at work and medical reasons I fell behind on payments and now face repossession within days. Losing this vehicle would make it nearly impossible for me to get to work, care for my family, and meet other essential obligations while I try to recover.

The $2,000 will be used for past-due loan payments, any repossession or towing fees, and the lender’s required reinstatement amount so the account can be brought current and the car returned. I have already taken steps to reduce expenses, negotiated with the lender, and explored other options, but I still need immediate community support to bridge this gap and avoid losing reliable transportation.

If you’re able to give anything — even $5 or $10 — it all adds up and means the world to me. If you can’t donate, please consider sharing this campaign with your network. I promise to provide updates and to be transparent about how the funds are used. Thank you for reading, for any support you can offer, and for helping me keep the car that I depend on to work and care for my loved ones.

With gratitude, Charlie Target: $2,000 — Deadline: 06/06/26

Any donation or share helps — thank you.



