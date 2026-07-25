Help Save My Brother's Life – Urgent Kidney Transp

My brother is fighting for his life.

He has been diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure, and both of his kidneys have completely stopped functioning. He is currently undergoing regular dialysis just to stay alive. However, dialysis is only a temporary treatment and cannot save his life in the long term.

His doctors have advised that he needs an urgent kidney transplant as soon as possible. Due to his medical condition, we are planning to pursue the transplant in Singapore, where the estimated total cost of the surgery, hospitalization, medications, travel, and post-operative care is approximately BDT 10,000,000 (1 crore Bangladeshi Taka).

Our family has exhausted our financial resources and cannot afford this life-saving treatment on our own. We are reaching out to kind-hearted people around the world for help during this incredibly difficult time.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings my brother one step closer to receiving the transplant he urgently needs. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign with your family, friends, and social networks. Your support and compassion could help save a life.

We are committed to full transparency. Medical reports, doctor's recommendations, hospital documents, and cost estimates are available and can be shared with anyone who wishes to verify the case.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, generosity, prayers, and support. Your help gives our family hope during the most difficult time of our lives.