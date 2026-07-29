Help save my Boston terrier, Parker

Advice needed please!!!!! I have a 9 yr old Boston terrier who has been sick for the last 2 months. He's been constantly nauseous and even on 4 different meds, the vet can't seem to get the nausea to stop.. So far he's had xrays, barium xrays and meds but I have no more funds to help him. It's KILLING ME to see him like this....all he does is smack and drool like crazy. His name is Parker and I would greatly appreeciate help with his care.





I have included receipts from what I've been able to pay so far