Help Save My Best Friend Ava Urgent Vet Care for

Hi everyone,My name is Stacy, and I'm reaching out for help with my beloved fur baby, Ava. She's been my constant companion and best friend through some of the hardest times in my life, and right now she's really struggling.Ava is an 8-year-old girl (turning 8 this September) who was diagnosed with an under-active thyroid. She takes medication twice a day to manage it. Two weeks ago she suddenly started vomiting, developed painful boils on her paws and around her mouth that are now oozing, and she’s running a low-grade fever. We almost lost her once already, and I’m terrified she’ll go downhill quickly again without immediate veterinary care.The vet needs to see her ASAP for diagnostics, possible antibiotics for the infection, supportive treatment, and to adjust her thyroid medication. I’m doing everything I can, but the costs for her urgent care are more than I can handle right now.I know so many people are struggling these days, and I hate having to ask for help. I’ve always been the one giving, not the one receiving. But Ava means the world to me, and I can’t let her suffer. Any amount — even $5 or $10 — truly makes a difference and goes directly toward her vet bills, tests, and treatment.If you can’t donate, please consider sharing this campaign. Your prayers and kind words are appreciated just as much.Thank you from the bottom of my heart for caring about my sweet girl. Let’s get Ava the help she needs to feel better and be with me for many more years.With gratitude,

Stacy & Ava ❤️



