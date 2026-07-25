Help Save Muffin’s Life

My beloved cat Muffin is currently fighting serious liver problems, and I am asking for help covering the cost of his veterinary care.

Recently, he became very sick and stopped eating on his own. His condition worsened to the point that we have had to syringe-feed him to keep him nourished. After taking him to the vet, we learned that he is experiencing significant liver issues and requires ongoing treatment and monitoring.

This has been heartbreaking to watch. Despite everything he is going through, he still purrs when we spend time with him and continues to show the loving personality that has made him such an important part of our family.

His veterinary care has already reached approximately $1,300, and the costs may continue as we work with the vet to give him the best chance at recovery. As a 19-year-old trying to balance work, bills, and other financial responsibilities, I am struggling to afford these expenses on my own.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward his veterinary treatment, medications, testing, and ongoing care. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean so much to us.

Thank you for helping us fight for him and giving him the chance he deserves.

— Ali



