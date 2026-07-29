help save money for my hb to get his wifi bill pay

🎮 Help get him back online! He’s been stuck at home with no internet and very little to do. Lately, he’s been spending his days playing Brawl Stars and chess, trying to stay entertained, but it’s just not the same without being able to connect with friends online. Every donation, no matter the size, helps cover his internet bill and gets him back to gaming, staying connected, and having fun again. Thank you for any support you can give!



