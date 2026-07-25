Help save miss piggies leg!

Hello y'all! You ever seen something that was so cute and perfect that you couldn't help but squeal? Well, when I first met Mrs. Piggie here, that's what I did! She's the cutest and sweetest little pup you'll ever meet.





Unfortunately, she got into a little bit of a terrible accident today and broke her leg. Momma and Daddy aren't able to afford much of the surgery cost, so any help with financial means would mean the world to them. We really don't want to see this sweet girl lose her leg!! Please share this and pass the message along.