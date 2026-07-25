Help Save Meryem's Family from Eviction

Dear Friends,





My name is Mounir, and I am a father from Morocco.





Writing these words is one of the hardest things I have ever done. I never imagined that I would have to ask strangers for help, but today my family has reached a point where we have no other choice.





For years, I have been living with serious health problems. Since 2016, I have suffered from severe joint pain and a painful skin condition that has gradually spread across my body. I also underwent knee surgery, but unfortunately it was unsuccessful, leaving me in even worse condition.





Today, I rely on a crutch just to walk. The constant pain, together with severe itching that often keeps me awake throughout the night, has taken away my ability to work and provide for my family.





Although I continue searching for employment, I am rejected everywhere. Many employers see my physical condition before they see my determination to work. Because of this, every opportunity to earn a living seems to disappear before it even begins.





My wife is also battling a serious thyroid disease and depends on continuous medical treatment. Over the years, she suffered six miscarriages. Because of our extreme financial hardship, we were unable to afford specialist medical care during those pregnancies. These losses have left deep emotional scars on our family, but we continue to hold on to our faith and hope.





Our greatest concern is our beautiful daughter, Meryem.





She is only a little girl, yet she has already witnessed more suffering than any child should ever experience. She has seen her father unable to walk without a crutch, struggling with constant pain, and unable to provide the life she deserves.





Sometimes she looks at us with innocent eyes and says:





"Dad... Mom... when I grow up, I will work hard so I can give you everything you don't have today."





Those words break our hearts.





No child should have to worry about saving her parents.





Today, our family is facing its greatest crisis.





We are no longer able to pay the rent for the apartment where we live, and we are at serious risk of losing our home. At the same time, I cannot afford my daughter's school fees, and I fear that poverty may take away her education as well.





Out of respect for our family's dignity, I have chosen not to publish graphic medical photographs. I am ready to provide identification documents, rental documents, and any other available documents that may help verify our situation. Unfortunately, I have not been able to continue medical treatment because I simply cannot afford it, and some of my old medical records are no longer available.





In our desperation, I also created this GiveSendGo campaign, hoping that compassionate people would hear our story. Unfortunately, despite our efforts, we have not yet received the support needed to protect our family.





Our goal is to raise 100,000 MAD (approximately 10,000 USD).





The funds will be used as follows:





• 40% (4,000 USD) – Housing security, overdue rent, and protecting our family from eviction.





• 40% (4,000 USD) – Medical treatment, medications, and essential healthcare for both my wife and me.





• 20% (2,000 USD) – Food, basic living expenses, and keeping our daughter Meryem in school.





Every contribution, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to safety, stability, and hope.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing our campaign. A single share could reach someone who is able to help change our lives.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story.





May God bless you, protect your loved ones, and reward every act of kindness.





Our goal is to raise 100,000 MAD (approximately 10,000 USD).





The funds will be used as follows:





• 40% (4,000 USD) – Housing security, overdue rent, and protecting our family from eviction.





• 40% (4,000 USD) – Medical treatment, medications, and essential healthcare for both my wife and me.





• 20% (2,000 USD) – Food, basic living expenses, and keeping our daughter Meryem in school.





Every contribution, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to safety, stability, and hope.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing our campaign. A single share could reach someone who is able to help change our lives.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story.





May God bless you, protect your loved ones, and reward every act of kindness.