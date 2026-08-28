Help Save Loki's Life

My dog Loki has a growth in his stomach that needs to be removed, or it could kill him. He needs surgery really bad, and I don't know what else to do. Veterinarians aren't cheap, and I'm asking for help to cover the cost of his surgery. Loki is my buddy, and I don't want to lose him. If you're a pet owner, you know how much they mean to us. Please help me if you can. Thank you for anything you can do, and God bless you.