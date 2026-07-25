Help Save Little Ryuzaki Adwa's Life

Together for Little Ryuzaki Adva Bin Syafrizam Syah

At just 2 years old, little Ryuzaki Adva Bin Syafrizam Syah is facing the toughest battle of his young life.

Ryuzaki is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), fighting a severe infection that has affected his kidneys, lungs, and heart. While his family remains hopeful and stands by his side every moment, the road to recovery is expected to be long and financially challenging.

Ryuzaki is the beloved son of Syafrizam Syah Malaya, our colleague and Team Leader at the Global Support Centre (GSC). Many of us know Syafrizam as someone who is always positive, dedicated, and willing to support others. He consistently leads by example, inspires his team, and is always ready to lend a helping hand whenever needed.

Today, it is our turn to support him.

As Syafrizam focuses on being by his son's side during this incredibly difficult time, we have an opportunity to ease some of the financial burden his family is facing. Every contribution—regardless of the amount—will help cover medical expenses and allow the family to focus on what matters most: Ryuzaki's recovery.

No parent should have to face this journey alone.

We kindly invite everyone to come together as one QI family to support little Ryuzaki in his fight. Your generosity, prayers, and words of encouragement will mean more than you can imagine to Syafrizam and his family.

Together, we can remind them that they are not alone in this battle.

Every donation brings hope. Every prayer brings strength. Every act of kindness makes a difference.

Thank you for opening your hearts and supporting Ryuzaki and his family during this difficult time.