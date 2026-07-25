Help Save Lisa’s Life — A Journey of Love, Faith,

On, April 18, 2026, should have been a day filled with celebration, laughter, and joy as we honored the anniversary of Lisa’s birth. Instead, I sit beside her hospital bed in the emergency room while the haunting symphony of beeping machines monitors her fragile condition.





Her beautiful eyes lock into mine as tears slowly roll down her face while she fights to remain strong through unimaginable pain caused by severe liver complications. As I hold her trembling hands in mine, I whisper to her that brighter days are still ahead and that I will never leave her side. Despite the suffering, she manages to smile before the lingering effects of fentanyl gently pull her into sleep. Before she closes her eyes, I kiss her softly and finish writing the final words to her birthday song.





For the past seven years, Lisa has courageously battled Cirrhosis of the liver while patiently waiting for a life-saving liver transplant. This devastating illness has brought countless hardships:





• 6–8 hospital visits every month

• Severe internal pain and complications

• Ulcers, gallstones, and intestinal infections

• Dependence on over 8 medications daily

• Emotional exhaustion and depression

• Physical weakness that has stolen much of her normal life





Yet through it all, Lisa continues to fight.





I am humbly asking the world to help my sweet angel continue fighting for her life. Your donations will help support:





• Medical-related expenses

• Transportation to hospitals and specialists

• Daily living support during treatment

• Recovery-related needs

• Household and caregiving expenses while awaiting transplant approval





Every prayer, donation, and share helps carry us through one of the most difficult seasons of our lives. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing Lisa’s story with others. Your compassion and support could help save her life.





Thank you from the depths of our hearts for your love, prayers, kindness, and support during this painful journey.