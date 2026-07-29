Help save Landon foot

Hi everyone,





I’m reaching out because my 5-month-old puppy was recently injured and broke his foot. He’s still just a baby, full of energy and love, and it’s heartbreaking to see him in pain and unable to walk like he used to.





We took him to the vet, and the cost of treatment, X-rays, and possible surgery is more than we can afford right now. We want to do everything we can to make sure he heals properly and can go back to being the happy, playful puppy he is.





Any donation, no matter how small, would truly mean the world to us and help cover his medical bills. If you’re unable to donate, even sharing this would help more than you know.





Thank you so much for your kindness, support, and prayers during this difficult time ❤️🐾



