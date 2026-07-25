Help Save Koda's Life

My name is Youssef, and I am asking for help to save my dog, Koda.

Koda is a 4-year-old Husky/Malamute mix who has been my companion through some of the most difficult years of my life. Over the past several days, his condition has deteriorated rapidly. He has become extremely weak, has lost a significant amount of weight, refuses food, and spends most of his time lying down with very little energy.

I am doing everything I can to care for him, but I have reached a point where I can no longer afford the veterinary treatment he urgently needs. The initial goal of this fundraiser is $500, which will help cover his emergency examination, diagnostic testing, fluid therapy, medications, and the first stage of treatment. If additional procedures become necessary, I will post updates along with any new veterinary information.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings Koda one step closer to receiving the care he needs. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

I will keep this page updated with Koda's progress, veterinary visits, and receipts whenever possible so that everyone who helps can see how their generosity is making a difference.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for giving Koda a chance to fight.