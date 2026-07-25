Help Save Jessica’s Family and Home

let’s help and her peace of mind.





My dear friend jess is a true survivor. After a fierce battle with brain cancer, she emerged victorious—but the road afterward has been incredibly difficult. The trauma of her diagnosis, treatment, and recovery triggered severe mental health challenges that made everyday life overwhelming. Simple tasks became monumental, and over time, her home fell into a state of disrepair that no one could safely live in.

The house was eventually condemned. It had become a hazard—not just for her, but for anyone who stepped inside. Piles of belongings, years of neglect rooted in her mental health struggles, and the physical toll of cancer recovery left the space uninhabitable. She has been displaced and is currently staying in temporary, unstable housing while longing to return to a safe, clean home of her own.

No one should have to fight cancer, battle mental illness, and then lose their safe haven all at once. Jess has shown incredible strength and resilience through it all. She is now ready for the next chapter: reclaiming her home and her peace of mind.

That’s where we need your help.

We’ve received a formal estimate from a professional contracting and cleaning crew to fully remediate and restore the home to livable condition—removing hazards, deep cleaning, repairs, and making it safe and functional again. Every single dollar raised will go directly to paying this crew. There are no administrative fees, no middlemen, and no other uses for the funds. I’m personally overseeing the project to ensure full transparency and accountability.

This isn’t just about fixing a house—it’s about giving a cancer survivor a foundation of dignity and safety as she continues her mental health journey. A clean, livable home will provide the stability she needs to keep moving forward.

Any amount helps—whether it’s $5, $25, or more. Sharing this story matters just as much as donating. Together, we can turn a condemned house back into a home for someone who has already overcome so much.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness and generosity. Let’s show Jess that she doesn’t have to carry this alone.