Help save His vision please

My name is Jaclyn, and I am starting this

Give SendGo

for my brother,

Jimmy Alvarado.





Jimmy has been diagnosed with keratoconus, a progressive eye disease that is causing a rapid decline in his vision. His condition has worsened to the point that he is now considered legally blind.





To help save his remaining vision, Jimmy urgently needs specialized scleral contact lenses, which cost approximately $5,000. He may also need corneal cross-linking treatment, which costs around $4,000. If his condition continues to progress, he could require a cornea transplant, with costs ranging from $13,000 to $32,000.





Unfortunately, Jimmy does not have insurance coverage for these expenses. In addition, there are no cornea specialists in East Texas, which means we must travel for appointments and treatment, adding expenses for gas, lodging, and other travel costs.





We are asking for any help you can give, whether through a donation or by sharing this fundraiser with others. Every contribution, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to getting Jimmy the care he desperately needs and helping preserve his eyesight.





Please help us keep his eye and protect the vision he has left.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your prayers, support, generosity, and shares. We are deeply grateful for each and every one of you.



