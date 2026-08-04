Help Save Gray, Our Bottle Bungalow Cat 🩶🐾

Help Save Gray ❤️

If you’ve ever stopped by Bottle Bungalow, chances are you’ve met Gray. He’s become more than just a feral cat—he’s our store cat and part of the Bottle Bungalow family. So many of our customers look for him when they stop in, say hello, and make sure he’s doing okay.

Recently, we noticed something was very wrong. Gray suddenly started drooling excessively and has barely been eating. We’re afraid he’s in pain and may have a severe dental infection, an injury, or another medical condition that needs immediate veterinary care.

Because Gray is feral, he will need to be humanely trapped and sedated so a veterinarian can safely examine and treat him. Unfortunately, those costs can add up quickly with the exam, sedation, X-rays, bloodwork, medications, and any treatment or surgery he may need.

We’re asking for your help to give Gray the medical care he deserves. Every donation—no matter the amount—will go directly toward his veterinary expenses. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.

Gray has greeted customers, watched over our store, and become a familiar face to so many people over the years. Now it’s our turn to show up for him.





If you’re unable to help financially, there are still other ways you can make a difference stop by the store. If you have experience with trapping feral cats, are willing to help transport Gray to and from the veterinarian, or can simply share this fundraiser with others, your kindness would mean just as much. It truly takes a community to care for animals like Gray.





Thank you for helping us give Gray the chance to heal and live a happy, pain-free life. We promise to keep everyone updated on his journey.





With gratitude,

The Bottle Bungalow Family



