Help Save Gelo, My Brother Fighting Brain Tumor

Dear friends, family, and kind-hearted strangers,

My name is Dexter, and I am reaching out with a humble heart to ask for your help for my beloved brother, Gelo Raymundo.

Gelo is a very special child whose smile, kindness, and joyful spirit bring happiness to everyone around him. Despite his young age, he is now facing the biggest battle of his life—a brain tumor. Every day, he shows incredible courage and strength that inspire everyone who knows him.

Our family has been doing everything we possibly can to provide him with the medical care he urgently needs. However, the costs of hospitalization, diagnostic tests, medications, treatments, possible surgery, rehabilitation, transportation, and other medical expenses have become more than we can manage on our own.

This is why we are humbly asking for your help.

Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward Gelo's medical care and recovery. Your generosity will help ease the financial burden on our family and allow us to focus on what matters most—helping Gelo fight and recover.

If you are unable to donate, we completely understand. You can still make a tremendous difference by keeping Gelo in your prayers and sharing this campaign with your family, friends, and community. Every share gives him another chance to reach someone who may be able to help.

We continue to hold on to hope and faith that, with God's grace and the kindness of compassionate people like you, Gelo will overcome this difficult journey and have the opportunity to enjoy the childhood he deserves.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, generosity, prayers, and support. Your compassion means more to us than words can express.

Together, we can give Gelo the hope and chance for a brighter, healthier future.



