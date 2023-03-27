Help Save Dixie Doodle Bug

I'm raising money to help save my 8-year-old pit bull, Dixie Doodle Bug. She's the sweetest, most loving girl, nothing like the reputation her breed gets. She's never bitten another dog or person.





About two weeks ago, I noticed she stopped eating the things she loved. Then her regular food. By Saturday, she wouldn't eat anything at all, and it's now been three full days without her eating, though she's still drinking water. The surgery was $700 bucksi need only $75 bucks to proceed with the surgery please help





I took her to the vet, and they said she needs a hysterectomy right away or she won't make it. I'm begging for help to cover this surgery and save her life. I need $75 more to get her the care she needs. Your support would mean everything to Dixie and to me. Thank you for standing with us.