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Help save CBF by Pierre a small business

Goal$42,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJonathon Pierre

Help save CBF by Pierre a small business

Help Save CBF by Pierre


A Family-Owned Custom Furniture Business in Plymouth, Minnesota — Since 1980


Dear Friends, Customers, and Supporters,


This isn't an easy letter for me to write, but I'm asking for help to save CBF by Pierre, our family-owned custom furniture business in Plymouth, Minnesota.


My father, Gerard, started CBF by Pierre in 1980. I joined him in the spring of 1998, right out of high school. At the time, I had been working at our local grocery store for about two years. For a couple of months, I worked both jobs, essentially working all day, before deciding to leave the grocery store and work with my dad full-time.


I didn't know then that decision would shape the rest of my life.


My brother Michael joined the business in 2006, and in 2020, I took over ownership. Today, Michael and I work side by side as partners. Our father continued working alongside us until retiring at the beginning of 2026, after more than 45 years devoted to the business he started.


We're a small shop, and we're proud of that. We build custom furniture, cabinetry, built-ins, vanities, and other custom woodworking, as well as offer furniture refinishing. We also finish all of our own work, allowing us to oversee every project from the initial build through the final finish.


We've survived recessions and slow periods before, but the last few years have been different.


Since moving into our current location in 2017, our rent has nearly doubled. Inflation has also dramatically increased the cost of materials, supplies, utilities, insurance, and nearly everything else required to keep our shop running.


2023 was a difficult year, and then came 2025—the worst year we've experienced.


Business slowed dramatically while our operating costs remained higher than ever. We began falling behind on rent, and for almost an entire year, Michael and I were sometimes only able to pay ourselves once a month.


We made that sacrifice because we didn't want to close the doors. Our own bills and responsibilities didn't stop, but we chose to sacrifice financially and leave money in the business to give CBF by Pierre every possible chance to survive.


Today, we need to raise $40,000 to get caught up on our back rent and give the business the breathing room it needs to move forward.


Our Goal: $40,000


We're not asking people to fund a new or unproven business. CBF by Pierre has been here since 1980. We have the shop, equipment, skills, experience, and willingness to work. We simply need help recovering from several extraordinarily difficult years.


And a donation isn't the only way you can help.


If you or someone you know needs custom furniture, cabinetry, built-ins, vanities, custom woodworking, or furniture refinishing, please consider CBF by Pierre. Referrals and sharing our story can be just as valuable.


We're not looking to survive on donations. We're looking for the opportunity to get back on our feet so we can survive on our work.


I've spent nearly my entire adult life here. Michael has been here for 20 years, and our father devoted more than 45 years to building this business.


We don't want a few difficult years to bring 46 years of our family's work to an end.


If you can help us reach our $40,000 goal through a donation, a project, a referral, or simply sharing our story, Michael and I would be incredibly grateful.


Thank you for giving CBF by Pierre a chance to keep doing what our family has spent nearly half a century doing.


With sincere gratitude,


Jonathon Pierre

Owner, CBF by Pierre

Plymouth, Minnesota

Family Owned • Established 1980


Phone: 763-533-1894

Email: "cbfbypierre@gmail.com"

Website: cbfbypierre.com

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