Help Save Castiel From Stage 4 Neuroblastoma

Help Save Castiel's Life

Our hearts are breaking as we write this.

Our precious little boy, Castiel, is only 1 year and 8 months old, yet he is fighting a battle that no child should ever have to face. Castiel has been diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma, an aggressive childhood cancer that has completely changed our lives.

Before the diagnosis, Castiel was a happy little boy who filled our home with laughter, smiles, and joy. Today, our days are filled with hospital visits, medical tests, treatments, and constant fear of what tomorrow may bring.

As parents, there is no pain greater than watching your child suffer and knowing there is so little you can do to take away their pain. We would gladly trade places with him if we could.

We have done everything within our power to fight for our son. We have spent our savings, borrowed where possible, and dedicated every moment to his care. But the cost of treatment, medications, hospital stays, scans, and specialist care has become more than we can bear alone.

That is why we are humbly reaching out for help.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward Castiel's medical treatment and give him a better chance to continue this fight. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing his story. A single share could reach someone willing to help save a child's life.

We understand that trust is important. We are prepared to provide medical documents and updates regarding Castiel's condition and treatment. We want every supporter to know exactly what they are helping with.

Castiel is not just a patient. He is a son, a blessing, and a little boy who deserves the chance to grow up, play, learn, and experience the future that every child deserves.

Today, we ask you to stand with Castiel in his fight against cancer. Your kindness, prayers, donations, and shares could make a life-changing difference.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read Castiel's story and for giving him hope.

With gratitude,

Castiel's Family ❤️