Help save brownie after a devastating dog attack

Hi

My beloved cat brownie was brutally attacked and bitten by dogs, leaving him with severe injuries that require urgent veterinary treatment. Seeing him in pain has been heartbreaking but he is fighting hard and receiving the care he needs .

Im reaching out to ask for help in giving him the best chance to heal and return to a happy life

Every donation , no matter how small , will go toward his medical expenses.

Thank you for your kindness and support during this difficult time and your help could make a life saving difference





With gratitude

Jevind



