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Help Save Bella: Emergency Vet Care & Recovery

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byShelli Campbell

Fundraiser funds will be received by Shelli Campbell

Help Save Bella: Emergency Vet Care & Recovery

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Help Save Bella: Emergency Vet Care & Recovery

I never thought I would have to ask for help like this, but I don't know where else to turn.

My dog Bella is very sick. She developed what appears to be a severe infection or abscess on her abdomen, most likely a ruptured mammary gland. It recently burst open, just last night, leaving a large open gaping wound that is bleeding oozing and draining. Seeing her in pain has been heartbreaking.

I rushed her to an emergency veterinarian, hoping they could help her, but I simply could not afford the treatment she needs. I was not approved for financing,  so all the treatments the Dr told me about automatically fell to the wayside and instead of hopes of fixing this mess....i was left standing there with only a cone for her head to prevent her chewing and making it worse than it is now and 2 prescriptions for antibiotics and pain. (that I'm unable to fill until possibly Friday) But there i stand thankful for the scripts and the cone but back at square 1 ....Bella still needs immediate medical care because she still has a gaping open oozing wound that was looked at briefly to evaluate possible cause...but wasn't touched medically and is still a gnarly scary problem that absolutely needs addressed before it gets infected or gets even bigger and worse... I just am at a loss to fix this myself.

Bella is not just a dog. She is my best friend, my companion, and a member of my family. She has been there for me through some of my hardest times.... She greets me every day with such unconditional love, and now I feel helpless because I cannot give back to her the care that she deserves.

Bella is a 60-pound mixed breed with Great Pyrenees, Akita, and Pit in her bloodline.  She has a gentle, loving personality and is a cherished member of my family. She spends her days with her adopted cat siblings, she watches over the house, and has been my loyal companion through many difficult and trying times. Seeing her suffer and not being able to afford the care she needs has been absolutely devastating for me 

What makes this even more difficult is that I have already experienced the heartbreak of losing a beloved pet because I could not afford the medical care that was needed June of last year for my 8 year old cat. That loss still weighs heavily on my heart, and I am desperately trying to do everything I can to prevent Bella from suffering the same fate. The thought that I might have to make the heartbreaking decision to put Bella down for a condition that could potentially be treated if I had the financial means is incredibly painful.

The emergency veterinarian I seen last night estimated that Bella's immediate treatment was estimated to cost $1,418. 98.  While I have been working tediously to improve my financial situation, liquidating all the tangible things I own to ease some of my financial burdons.....with the unexpected nature and severity of this event and also adding in the mix the ongoing expense of up keeping for Bella's medical care remain a significant obstacle. Due to the severity of her wound, the veterinarian explained that Bella will likely need ongoing wound care, regular bandage changes, follow-up visits, medications, and monitoring for several months.

Because her recovery is expected to be a long process, I am working to cover as much of the cost as possible ....I'm needing help for the initial visit to get her stable ....while also seeking assistance for the potential months of continued care going to be needed to help Bella heal properly and avoid further complications.

Any donations will go directly toward: and 

• Veterinary examinations and treatment

• Antibiotics and pain medication

• Wound care supplies and bandage changes

• Diagnostic testing if needed

• Follow-up visits and ongoing treatment

Any support, no matter the amount, would mean so much to Bella and our family. If you are unable to donate, sharing Bella's story would help more than you know.

Thank you for taking the time to read Bella's story and for any help you can provide. Every donation, share, and prayer gives Bella a better chance to heal and recover. God Bless....

With gratitude,

Shelli & Bella ❤️

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