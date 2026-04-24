Help Save Bella — She Deserves a Chance to Live

One rainy evening, I came across a frightened little dog curled up beside a drainage ditch. She was trembling, covered in dirt, and too weak to stand. It was clear that she had been struggling on her own for a long time.

I named her Bella.

Despite everything she had endured, Bella still wagged her tail when shown kindness. Since bringing her to safety, I have done everything possible to care for her, providing food, warmth, and a secure place to rest. However, Bella's condition is more serious than I first realized. She needs urgent veterinary care, medications, and ongoing treatment to recover fully.

The costs of her medical care are beyond what I can manage alone. That is why I am asking for your help.

Your donation, whether large or small, will go directly toward Bella's treatment, veterinary visits, medication, nutritious food, and recovery. Every contribution brings her one step closer to a healthy and happy life.

Bella has already survived so much pain and hardship. She deserves the opportunity to experience love, comfort, and the joy of being part of a caring family.