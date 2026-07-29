Help Save Beamer's Eye

Beamer has been my companion and best friend for over 13 years. He’s given me purpose, helped me manage my mental health issues and autism, and has always been by my side through life’s ups and downs. I love him deeply and can’t imagine life without him.





Three weeks ago, Beamer fell sick. He was struggling to breathe, and his left eyeball became swollen. After several vet visits, we learned he’s suffering from trachea issues and the lens in his eye is tilting forward, causing his eye pressure to spike. The vet referred us to an optometrist, and Beamer now needs an ablation procedure to relieve his pain and save his eye. On top of that, he also needs his teeth cleaned and a tooth pulled, which adds to the mounting costs.





I’ve already spent a significant amount on his trachea treatments, medications, and numerous appointments, but the consultation and procedures he needs now are beyond my financial capabilities. I want to do everything possible to ensure Beamer’s well-being and happiness, but I can’t do it alone.





If you’re able to help, your support would mean the world to both of us. Every donation, no matter the size, brings us closer to getting Beamer the care he needs. Thank you for reading our story and for any kindness you can share.