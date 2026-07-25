Help Save Babies with Bumper Stickers

"Your Prolife Bumper Sticker helped save a Life! A mother... saw the 'Choose Life' Bumper Sticker on a car, and she heard God speaking to her telling her that keeping her baby was the right thing to do!"





My name is Gabriel Dionisi, and I am a Catholic young adult who is passionate about saving babies. As a teenager, I became more aware of how many innocent lives are lost to abortion, and I remember being struck by how many women feel pressured into that decision but don't ideally want it. I felt that, by increasing awareness of pro-life pregnancy help resources, many lives could be saved!





That's why I began making these bumper stickers! They promote OptionLine.org, which has a 24/7 pregnancy help hotline and an interactive map of pro-life pregnancy centers. I believe that these stickers can save many unborn lives, which is why I want to give out as many as I can!





In recent year, I have expanded this project significantly, especially thanks to my website: www.ProLifeStickers.com. This ministry has now shared about 30,000 bumper stickers with pro-life people in all 50 U.S. States, and was featured in outlets like EWTN and LifeSiteNews!





And just this February, I received a direct report of a woman who was influenced to choose life by one of these bumper stickers (quoted above). Praise be to God!





I am seeking donations, primarily to continue printing and mailing out these bumper stickers. Funds may also be used for other expenses related to this project (such as business cards, advertising, and website fees). I would like to raise $400/month, so recurring monthly donations would be highly appreciated!





Even if you can’t donate, please consider requesting free stickers and sharing them at your church or with pro-life friends. I want as many of these stickers on the roads as possible, so that more babies can be saved!





Thank you for your consideration,

Gabriel