She didn't make it ! Help Save Annabelle's Life !

Update! Unfortunately after $1800.00 they suggested we pay $45.00 more and have Her Euthanized . We Brought Her Home and She has Crossed The Rainbow Bridget and is Resting! I didnt know how to delete this. So You guys dont have to donate. Thanks. We are Brandy,Ryan and Olivia.We finally decided to get a family dog since ours passed away 2 years ago. We had Chosen lil Sweet Annabelle, She came to Us Yesterday 7/17/26 she was 6 weeks old.She was hot an outside so we started to get her home, on the way she puked up worms, got home gave her a bath an then she started gettin sicker,Pukin up more worms, then she could not eat.She got to where She couldn't even drink. We was giving her water in a syringe. She started pooping out huge piles of worms and blood. At 7am this morning she had 2 seizures. We got her to the Er Vet. They did a parvo test, it was negative thank goodness, they hooked her up to IV an said her sugar would not even register, she was Super Dehydrated and full of worms. They started treating her.They are keeping her over night to watch her. We came home they called Us to let us know She is septic and has very low kidney function and needs Platelets. Yall her total bill is $1800.00 so far We Need Help Please! We are on a fixed income,My Husband is a disabled veteran ,an I have alot of health problems right now keeping me from working full time,My daughter is only 16 an she is so Attached to lil Annabelle already. Please Help Us. Thank You for Even Just Reading This!