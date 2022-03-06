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Help Save and Sustain the DeMaster Farm

Goal$300,000 USD
Raised$2,550 USD

Fundraiser created byFrank DeVito

Help Save and Sustain the DeMaster Farm

The DeMaster family farm in New Tripoli, Pennsylvania is more than a farm, more than a livelihood. For five generations now, the same family has lived on and worked this farm. They have four generations of the family currently living on the property. But it is much more than a family affair


In recent years, Reuben DeMaster has turned the farm into a foundation of the Christian community that we need to rebuild. Members of Holy Ghost parish (and many other members of the greater community) buy their meat, cheese, and produce from the farm. Needy parishioners and families have come to live on the farm property when in need. Members of the community work there. Several families have lived (and still live) on the property. The DeMaster farm has the potential to do what the Church desperately needs: keep people deeply rooted, from generation to generation, in a place that becomes a long-term home. The existence of the farm has allowed people to eat, shop, work, and live together as a community. Countless Pennsylvanians have been touched by the work of the DeMaster family and farm.


A few years ago, the DeMasters bought an adjacent farm. This expansion did so much more than expand the farm's operation: Farmer Reuben has adult children living and building on this property. Other members of the parish live in homes on the property. And the large barn and surrounding yard has become a regular place of community and prayer -- especially through the amazing All Saints Day celebration held there each fall, where hundreds of people gather to pray, eat, and spend time together. Other events include an annual Rogation Day Mass and procession, Federation of North American Explorer activities, events with the Catholic Land Movement Chapter, and many more. 


The loan on the property is now due. Despite the DeMasters' many efforts to find loans, subdivide and sell lots, and seek other creative ways to pay off the note, they need about $600,000 to pay off the loan and keep the property. This is a source of livelihood for the family, of community for the local Church, and literally a home to many people besides Reuben and his immediate family. The farm is a pillar of our Catholic community. Losing it would be devastating, not only to the DeMaster family, not only to the Holy Ghost Catholic parish, but to the entire project of trying to rebuild deeply rooted local community.


Saving the DeMaster farm could affect hundreds of people. It would show an example of Christian charity, of people willing to come together and sacrifice for the sake of building something that could last for decades, even centuries. Your help would assist to bring about the next step of Willow Haven Farm's vision, which includes hosting more guests for retreats and educational activities, forming a one-room school, and developing a summer farm camp. 


Any gift you could give to save the DeMaster farm would be a blessed act of charity to help rebuild what our culture has lost. Whatever you can afford to donate, know that all donors will have the prayers of the DeMaster family, as well as those of us in this Church community fighting to keep the farm as a living and thriving part of our local society.


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