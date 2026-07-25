Help Save "America"

My brother Steve walks his park and his dogs everyday. A while ago a group of friends were tending to this beauty that they said was THROWN from a passing car and is now hurt. My brother is currently dealing with vet bills for his Chihuahua and well has the biggest heart, taking this young lady in to the Vet. Asking for help to save "America"...thats what he is calling her. Every bit helps. God Bless you.