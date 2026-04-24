Help save a mothers life

A young mother in her early 20’s with small children (toddlers) needs a possible transplant for her liver. She was diagnosed with a liver disease that caused severe liver damage. She has been fighting this for quite a few years her money has ran out with no other resources to help. With selling all of her belongings loosing her home and no family around to help she’s left alone trying to care for her children and her self. Temporarily she is unable to work but after recovery she has a job opportunity that awaits. This mother is a very giving loving individual who has helped many and gave a helping hand to anyone in need no questions asked. All I ask is if we can help donate and give back to her so she can live on with her babies. share it out as much as you can. Her days are numbered she has only weeks to start treatments there is still hope. they are already talking about liver enzymes platelets and iron she needs to say the least. She’s lost everything, this is URGENT she’s desperate. Her life is at risk her story is heart wrenching. anything helps please and thank you.