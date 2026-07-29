Help Save a Mother Fight Heart Failure

Hello everyone, we are from the Philippines. We are humbly asking for your help to save our mother's life. She is currently admitted to The Medical City in Iloilo, Phillipines. She is battling severe heart failure, a 99% stenosis or blockage in a major coronary artery, and a total occlusion of the Left Anterior Descending artery, one of the heart's most critical blood vessels. Her condition is severe and requires an urgent operation to restore blood flow to her heart and give her a chance to recover. We are a family with very little financial means, we are struggling to raise the funds needed for her surgery, hospitalization, medications, laboratory tests, and other expenses. The cost of operation is far beyond what we can afford on our own.





So, today we humbly ask your help. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to giving our mother the operation she desperately needs. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean the world to us, as well as adding us to your prayers.





Our mother has spent her life caring for us and sacrificing for her family. Now, she needs our help to continue making memories with us, her grandchildren, and loved ones.





We believe that God works through the kindness and generosity of others. Thank you for opening your heart to our family during this difficult time. Your support, prayers, and compassion give us hope when we need it most.





May God richly bless you for every act of kindness and every prayer offered for her healing.





Maraming Salamat Po.