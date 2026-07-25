Help save a mobile home

A 59-year-old woman is losing her mobile home due to non-payment of rent she didn't pay her rent because she had to find somewhere else to live while her sewage was overflowing her house the management company didn't fix the Stewart for 20 something days the judge still made her have to come up with the rent so she is behind a total of $5,000 but I have $2,500 of it for her I need to raise the other 2500 we only have 7 days left