Help Save a Home

This campaign is set up to raise funds for development of the business known as the equity-accelerator.com project which helps families protect their homes from unjust foreclosure. If you are here from another link you already know the details. Funds are needed for two primary purposes: 1) continued business development to continually expand capabilities, and 2) Legal expenses for existing strong cases (litigation finance) currently underway and/or pending. Your contribution is critical support for 1) the rule of law, 2) keeping a family in their home, 3) saving unnecessary and illegal eviction, and 4) pushing back against unsavory actors in the financial industry i.e. foreclosure mills . Your donation brings you into an insiders circle with educational and other benefits outlined elsewhere. You also send a karmic message through the spiritual world that the positivity of light and truth are overcoming the dark forces! Thank you so much for joining us in any way you can! Inquiries may be sent to info@natf.world