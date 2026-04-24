Help Save a Family from Losing Their Home

We never imagined we would be in a position to ask for help like this.

A hardworking family man was encouraged into buying a business that seemed like an opportunity for a better future. He trusted the information he was given and entered into a seller-financed agreement believing the business was stable and honest.

Only after the purchase did the truth begin to come out.

Serious problems and important financial issues had been hidden or misrepresented. The business was not what it was presented to be, and despite working tirelessly to keep everything afloat, the losses became overwhelming.

Now, the seller is taking legal action and trying to force the sale of his family home.

This is not about luxury or avoiding responsibility. This is about protecting a family from losing the roof over their heads because of a situation built on misleading information and broken trust.

He has worked nonstop trying to fix things, support his family, and find a way forward, but the legal and financial pressure has become too much to carry alone.

We are raising funds to help pay off the seller-financed debt and stop the loss of the family home. Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward helping this family stay together and avoid financial devastation.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this page. Your kindness, prayers, and support truly mean more than words can express.

Thank you for standing with this family during the hardest time of their lives.