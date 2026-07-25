Help Save A Families Dream and Livelyhood

Fundraiser Description

Dear friends, family, and community, I'm reaching out for your support during an incredibly difficult time.





Recently, I've been dealing with a serious illness related to fluid retention. At first, I was unable to walk and had severe focal pain and swelling, which made it hard to work. Because of this, all my customers at that point in time went a different direction to other providers, leaving me in a really tough spot.





To keep our livelihood and provide for our four children, we urgently need to register our utility trailer and complete the title transfer which is a curing fees and penalties every 30 days. We also need to fix and register and catch the payment up as he is ready to take it any day currently behind 4k but he is taking 200 for the note and 60 for insurance bi weekly starting immediately, to ensure we don't lose our transportation, which is essential for getting to medical appointments and managing daily life and the business. It will also cover living\hotel expenses which is where we been staying since hurricane Ida, we be paying daily barely currently owe 115 but if I can get a week or two paid before they boot us that would help me get my feet back in the ground and in front of me.





Finally, the funds will help cover essential advertising costs, transfer of title and registration so I don't keep accumulating fees for it being late, and to help spread the word about our lawn care business, B&R Grasscutting and Lawn Maintenance, as well as fix the car\suv register it and pay the note so we can build our client base and secure our future. It's been hard since losing everything to hurricane Ida rebuilding and then medical (back surgery and fluid retention since March) has been really tough.





Any help you can provide makes a world of difference to us, and we are profoundly grateful for your kindness and generosity.





Most of all I can get back where I was in 2025 doing well and not relying on a lady who works for fannie May who basically drops us every few days because she short changes or give a price and then adds stuff to the work that she has us doing for the company she works for. Being nextdoor started charging for advertising and interacting with people needing service business has been hard to get back rolling fully. And we live in a hotel, car note is behind it's just been rough between back surgery last Oct 2025 to dealing with fluid retention these past few months hope is still alive for now. I have pictures of my peter griffin looking feet and legs as well as email and proof of everything else please this family is asking for the communities help. We are blessed to be given the opportunity to build a business when we had nothing, the knowledge to be able to do all we do and humble enough not to brag and boast but thank God for all he has done. To contact me naquin47@gmail.com for any questions or concerns. Business B & R Grasscutting and Lawn Maintenance





We just don't want to lose what we worked hard to build, my kids want to take it over in the future and this is by furthest the best thing I have done in my life saying where I came from, so if I can do it anyone can.





We thank everyone in advance for the help to save our business and livelyhood.