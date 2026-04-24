Help Save 5 Stray Kittens: Vet Care, Meds & Vaccin

We’ve recently taken in approximately five stray kittens who are in urgent need of care. They appear to be struggling with possible upper respiratory infections and other health issues, and some may require treatment for deformities or complications from being born outdoors without care.

Right now, we are raising funds to get them the basic medical help they need so they have a real chance at a healthy life.

This includes:





Vet examination: approx. $100





Vaccinations: needed to prevent life-threatening diseases





Deworming medication: $9.99–$30 depending on treatment type





Spay/neuter surgeries: approx. $88 per kitten when they are old enough

Possible antibiotics and additional treatments for respiratory infection and other conditions.





These kittens are still young and vulnerable, and early treatment can make a huge difference in their survival and quality of life. Any support will go directly toward their veterinary care, medications, and prevention treatments.





Even small donations help cover a dose of medication, a vet visit, or a vaccination. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser also helps tremendously.





Thank you for helping give these kittens a chance at a healthier, safer future.