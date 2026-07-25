Help Save 4 Abandoned Puppies









Help Save Four Abandoned Puppies





Four innocent puppies were found abandoned inside a bag on the side of the road. They were scared, hungry, dehydrated, and left with no chance of surviving on their own.





I couldn't walk away and leave them there. I took them in to give them food, water, warmth, and a safe place to rest. They are now receiving the care they desperately need, but the costs are adding up quickly.





Your donation will help cover:





Nutritious puppy food

Veterinary examinations

Vaccinations and deworming

Medicines if needed

Basic supplies such as bedding and cleaning materials





Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a real difference in giving these puppies a second chance at life.





If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean the world to us.





Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support. Together, we can help these four little puppies recover, grow strong, and find the loving homes they deserve.



