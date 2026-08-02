Help Save 19 Rescued Horses

Help Keep the Gilmour Foundation Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre Going





My name is Leon Smith, and together with my wife, Jeannie, we run the Gilmour Foundation Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, where 19 rescued horses have found safety, care, and a second chance at life.





The Gilmour Foundation was founded by my wife, Jeannie, in loving memory of her late mother, whose maiden surname was Gilmour, a family name of Scottish origin. What began as a heartfelt tribute to her mother has grown into a lifelong commitment to rescuing, rehabilitating, and caring for horses that have suffered neglect, abuse, abandonment, or hardship.





Today, 19 rescued horses depend on us every day for food, shelter, veterinary care, and a safe place to call home.





We have never viewed this as simply caring for horses. It is a commitment to lives that would otherwise have been forgotten. Every horse has a story, and every one deserves the opportunity to heal in safety and dignity.





Today, we are facing one of the greatest challenges in the foundation's history. Alongside the daily costs of caring for the horses, we are dealing with legal uncertainty surrounding the property where the rescue operates. At the same time, my wife urgently needs cataract surgery as her eyesight continues to deteriorate.





We are asking for your help to ensure that the Gilmour Foundation can continue its work and that the horses in our care continue to receive the food, veterinary treatment, shelter, and care they desperately need.





Funds raised will help us with essential expenses including horse feed, veterinary treatment, medication, transport, maintenance, and creating and maintaining a safe environment for the horses.





Every donation, no matter how large or small, will make a difference. Even if you are unable to donate, sharing our fundraiser with friends, family, animal lovers, and animal welfare communities can help us reach people who may be able to assist.





By supporting the Gilmour Foundation Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, you are helping us honour a family legacy of compassion while giving vulnerable horses the second chance they deserve.





We will keep our supporters updated on the progress of the rescue and how their generosity is helping the horses.





From our family, and from every horse in our care, thank you for taking the time to read our story and for standing with us during this difficult journey.





Thank you for helping us keep hope alive.