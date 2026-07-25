Help Savannah Dinkle with Moving Expenses





We are reaching out on behalf of Savannah Dinkel as she prepares for an important move to a new town and a fresh start.

Moving is never easy, and the costs can add up quickly. Between transportation, moving supplies, fuel, deposits, utility setup fees, and other unexpected expenses, the financial burden can be overwhelming.

Savannah is working hard to make this transition, but she could use a helping hand from friends, family, and anyone who feels led to support her during this time. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward helping cover her moving expenses and easing the stress of this major life change.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping Savannah in your thoughts and prayers would mean so much.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support. Together, we can help Savannah begin this new chapter with hope and encouragement.

With gratitude,

Friends and Supporters of Savannah Dinkel



