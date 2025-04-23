Help Saul Fight Cancer

Let's come together and help Saul Keeton beat cancer!

For those of you who don't know Saul, he and his family are totally in love with Jesus. Some years ago, they hoped to answer the call to foreign lay missions. They sold their home and gave away about half of their stuff. But when his son Nicholas was diagnosed with autism, they realized they needed to stay in the US to provide for their son's special needs. Undeterred, Saul and his family found a way to serve the Lord for two years with The Evangelical Catholic. Eventually, God re-opened the door for him to participate in foreign missions by joining Family Missions Company as the Director of Mission Advancement. Saul has been a game changer for FMC. His joy, zeal for the Gospel, courage, and personal outreach to donors - raising support for the poor and the work of missions - have blessed every single staff member and missionary in our organization.



Now it is our chance to bless him. Just a few weeks ago, after seven months of back pain that eventually became truly debilitating, doctors discovered a 9-inch tumor in Saul's abdomen. Further labs and scans revealed that he has stage III cancer. Saul continues to smile, laugh, and pray fervently with abundant hope through this whole ordeal. His wife Jan and six children share his optimism and strength.



Saul took a significant pay cut to build the Kingdom of God with FMC, and as is common, there are expensive gaps in insurance when it comes to the chemotherapy and the other care that he will need. In addition, he will have to travel multiple days every week to access his therapies.



I believe that if we all come together, we can make sure that finances do not add an additional burden to this awesome, sacrificial family during this difficult time.



Every donation, big or small, makes a huge difference. Please pray and share this fundraiser.

(A quick final note - Saul's legal first name is Efrem, thus the fundraiser says Efrem Keeton is the beneficiary. If you did not remember this, you're not alone, I messed up his name when I was first setting this fundraiser up. Rest assured, all of your donations go directly to Saul!)



