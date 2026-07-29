Help Sassy To A Successful Road To Recovery

Our sweet dog, Sassy, was recently hit by a car, and our family is doing everything we can to help her recover. She has brought us so much love, joy, and companionship over the years, and now she needs our help more than ever.

The accident has left Sassy with serious injuries that require veterinary care, treatment, and time to heal. The medical expenses have quickly become overwhelming, so we’re reaching out to our friends, family, and kind-hearted animal lovers for support.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward Sassy’s medical bills, medications, and recovery. If you’re unable to donate, sharing Sassy’s story would mean the world to us.

Thank you for keeping Sassy in your thoughts and for helping give her the best chance at a full recovery. Every act of kindness makes a difference.



