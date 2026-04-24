Help Sarah with urgent needs

Hello

Im writing on Sarah behalf and I’m hoping she can get help. Unfortunately she has a very tight budget and is lacking so many areas. It’s very difficult for her to stick to her budget when it pretty much all goes to her rent.





Sarah biggest needs are rent , adaptive clothing, sensitive skin products and food ( food stamps denied her due to living situation). This Lady has been through so much and has no family. She has 2 friend and neither of us can help financially.

if possible please pray & share .





We are both so stressed and this is a last resort. Sarah is the type of person who gives what she can. Sadly she is now in the position of needing help as her body is struggling. Daily she struggles with extreme fatigue, ptsd, deafness, etc.





Her family is toxic and won’t help nor do they care. There’s not enough words to describe how much she needs a miracle



