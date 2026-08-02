GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Sarah get reliable transportation.

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySarah Riffe

Help Sarah get reliable transportation.

Hi, my name is Sarah and I'm a single mom to 3 amazing kids.

I'm not someone who likes to ask for help, but I'm at a point where I really have no other choice.

The last year has been one thing after another. I've been dealing with health issues that have required a lot of doctor and therapy appointments. At the same time, I went through child custody court, which left me missing much needed hours at work so bills fell further behind. I've been working so hard to play catch-up on all of our bills and keep a roof over our heads.

And then my car broke down - completely. It's beyond fixing.

Right now I have no vehicle at all. With my kids starting back to school, I'm terrified. If something happens at school and they need me, I have no way to get to them quickly. I have to bum rides just to get groceries, get to the store, get to my doctor appointments, and get to therapy.

I feel stuck and helpless, and as a mom, that's the worst feeling.

I'm not asking for a brand new car or anything fancy. I'm just asking for help to get a safe, reliable used car that will get my kids to and from school, get us to appointments, and allow me to keep working and catching up.

Every single dollar will go directly toward:

1. A reliable used vehicle

2. Taxes, title, and insurance to get it on the road

3. Catching up on a few critical bills that fell behind while trying to handle everything else

If you can't donate, please consider sharing. A share goes just as far.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading, for caring, and for helping me get my family back on the road. It means more than you know.

With gratitude,



Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Evangelism
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson
Raised: $505 USD
Goal: $2,550 USD
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson

He's been somebody's crowd a hundred times. Nobody has ever been his.Tyson stands on the street and says the same thing to strangers every day: Arise,...

Loading...

Event
TurnSeekGo
Raised: $109,579 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
TurnSeekGo

THE CALL TO GENZAn invitation to join the mission and partner financiallyWe believe New England is stepping into a significant moment.Sept 5 2026, Tho...

Loading...

Medical
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis
Raised: $1,535 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis

Reaching out, on behalf of our valued co-worker, Deb Stone, whose family is facing an unexpected and difficult medical crisis.Recently, Pete, her husb...

Loading...

Mission
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil
Raised: $2,170 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil

Hi everyone!I was recently given an amazing last-minute opportunity to join a mission trip to Paraíba, Brazil, from July 16–30, and I'm so excited to...

Loading...

Emergency
Philippines Earthquake Relief
Raised: $331 USD
Goal: $45,000 USD
Philippines Earthquake Relief

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of the southern Philippines on Monday, launching tsunami warnings across the region. The...

Loading...

Community
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP
Raised: $4,750 USD
Goal: $27,290 USD
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP

Africa's time is now — and transformation is already happening.Across sub-Saharan Africa, something remarkable is taking root. Farmers who once surviv...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Adoption
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE
Raised: $18,671 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE

Our Pro-Life Cause is a special fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are for:Supporti...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve