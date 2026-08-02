Help Sarah get reliable transportation.

Hi, my name is Sarah and I'm a single mom to 3 amazing kids.

I'm not someone who likes to ask for help, but I'm at a point where I really have no other choice.

The last year has been one thing after another. I've been dealing with health issues that have required a lot of doctor and therapy appointments. At the same time, I went through child custody court, which left me missing much needed hours at work so bills fell further behind. I've been working so hard to play catch-up on all of our bills and keep a roof over our heads.

And then my car broke down - completely. It's beyond fixing.

Right now I have no vehicle at all. With my kids starting back to school, I'm terrified. If something happens at school and they need me, I have no way to get to them quickly. I have to bum rides just to get groceries, get to the store, get to my doctor appointments, and get to therapy.

I feel stuck and helpless, and as a mom, that's the worst feeling.

I'm not asking for a brand new car or anything fancy. I'm just asking for help to get a safe, reliable used car that will get my kids to and from school, get us to appointments, and allow me to keep working and catching up.

Every single dollar will go directly toward:

1. A reliable used vehicle

2. Taxes, title, and insurance to get it on the road

3. Catching up on a few critical bills that fell behind while trying to handle everything else

If you can't donate, please consider sharing. A share goes just as far.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading, for caring, and for helping me get my family back on the road. It means more than you know.

With gratitude,







