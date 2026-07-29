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Help Sarah after Spirit Airlines Closure

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySarah Phelan

Help Sarah after Spirit Airlines Closure


My name is Sarah. I am a Chicago-based flight attendant, and I have proudly been with Spirit Airlines for 9 years.


Before Spirit, I was still finding my way in life, but this career gave me direction, purpose, and something to truly believe in. From the moment I stepped into this role, I knew I had found more than just a job. I found a calling.


Over the years, this career has shaped me into the woman I am today. It taught me patience in difficult moments, empathy for people from all walks of life, and the importance of showing up for others with kindness and understanding.


Being a flight attendant isn’t just about travel. It’s about people. It’s about being there in moments of stress, fear, excitement, and everything in between. I truly love helping others, and this job allowed me to live out that purpose every single day.


Most importantly, this career made me a better mother. It taught me resilience, balance, and how to lead with love and patience not just at work, but at home.


Spirit Airlines didn’t just give me a career. It gave me growth, lifelong friendships, unforgettable memories, and a version of myself I finally loved.


Spirit has made travel possible for so many people, giving families the ability to connect, explore, and create memories. This airline means more than numbers. It represents real people, real families, and real dreams.


This wasn’t just a job.


This was laughter in jumpseats. Long days that turned into unforgettable nights. Friendships that felt like family.


I grew here.


I found myself here.


And now…I’m hurting.


Because when something becomes part of your soul, you don’t just “move on” from it. I don’t know what comes next, and I don’t have the answers right now. But I do know this, no one can take these memories, this growth, or this version of me away.


To the people, the moments, and the memories…thank you for giving me a life I will never forget.


And to whatever is next…I’m scared, but I’m still here.


This is Sarah employee #75362 Calling To Be Released.


We love our Spirit. ✈️💛🖤

 

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