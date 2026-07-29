Help Santiago Buy His First Car

Hey guys! My name is Santiago Hurtado, and I’m an 18-year-old college student at Southern Adventist University who is raising money to buy my first car. I constantly need to catch rides either with friends or other people, and it would be really nice to be able to drive myself places. I do have a job, but unfortunately I don’t get paid enough to be able to save much money since most of it goes towards paying for my college tuition. My goal is to raise at least $5000 so I can buy a used Toyota Camry. If you are feeling generous and want to support by donating even just $5, I would appreciate it so much! If you don’t want to donate but still want to support, sharing it with someone you know would go a long way :) Thanks for all your support, God bless you all, and have a wonderful day!